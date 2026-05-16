Hockey India Opens Player Registrations for 2027 HIL Auction Ahead of January Season

New Delhi: Hockey India has officially opened player registrations for the Hockey India League (HIL) 2027 Player Auction, scheduled for September, ahead of the tournament’s January 2027 start. Building on the success of its revival in the 2024–25 season and the momentum of the 2025–26 edition, the upcoming HIL season is expected to raise the level of competition even further, attracting top-tier talent from India and across the globe. Registrations are open to eligible players from a range of leading hockey nations. For men, eligible countries include India, the Netherlands, Belgium, Australia, England, Argentina, Germany, Spain, Ireland, France, New Zealand, South Africa, Malaysia, and Japan. IANS

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