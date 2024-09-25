Hockey: Indian men’s hockey team to host Germany for two-match bilateral series in October

New Delhi: Indian men’s hockey team will host Germany for a two-match bilateral hockey series in October here at the national capital, the sports national governing body announced on Tuesday.

Team India is riding high on confidence as they recently retained their Asian Champions Trophy title following their second successive bronze medal win at Paris Olympics.

The Indian side led by captain Harmanpreet Singh secured the Asian Champions trophy for the fifth time after beating hosts China 1-0 in the final at the Moqi Hockey Training Base last week.

“This bilateral series against Germany will be a remarkable showcase of world-class hockey. Both India and Germany have a rich history in the sport, and this series will give fans an opportunity to witness an intense competition between two of the most formidable teams in the world. We are honoured to host this event, which will not only promote the spirit of hockey but also strengthen the bond between the two nations,” Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey said. IANS

