Indian senior men’s Hockey team returns after winning Asian Champions Trophy

New Delhi: The Indian senior men’s Hockey team received a warm welcome at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here following their record-breaking victory at the 2024 Asian Champions Trophy, in the wee hours of Thursday.

The Indian side led by captain Harmanpreet Singh secured the trophy for the fifth time after beating hosts China 1-0 in the final.

Just a month after their success at the 2024 Paris Olympics which saw them secure their second consecutive bronze medal, the side went unbeaten throughout the tournament and registered their place in the knockout stage in emphatic fashion with a 3-0 win over China, 5-1 win over Japan, 8-1 win over Malaysia, 3-1 win against Korea and A slender 2-1 win over rivals Pakistan to top their pool.

A 4-1 win over Korea in the semi-finals had set India’s finals against China, in what can only be described as the toughest game of the tournament. IANS

Also Read: Assam CM Hails Indian Men's Hockey Team's Historic 5th Asian Champions Trophy Win

Also Watch: