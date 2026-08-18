Hockey World Cup: India Stunned 4-2 by England, Pakistan Test Next

NEW DELHI: India suffered a closely-fought 2-4 defeat against England in a Pool-D clash in the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup at the Wagener Stadium in Amstelveen, Netherlands on Monday. A brace from Nicholas Bandurak and teammates Stuart Rushmere and Henry Croft sounded the board for the English team. Meanwhile, Dilpreet Singh and Harmanpreet Singh netted once each for the Indians.

With this loss, the Harmanpreet-led side remain second on account of better goal difference. But the upcoming match against arch-rival Pakistan becomes crucial. Agencies

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