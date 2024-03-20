Hope Indian squash players will do well in LA 2028 Olympics: Saurav Ghoshal

Chennai: With squash set to feature as a medal event in the Los Angeles Olympic Games in 2028, three-time Commonwealth Games medallist Saurav Ghosal said he hoped Indian players would do well when the sport features in the mega event. It was in October last year, that squash fans received the news that the sport has received a nod from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to be featured at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

On Monday, the three-time Commonwealth Games medalist, Ghosal opened up on the excitement regarding the sport's appearance in the Olympic Games and said he is wishing for a solid showing for squash on the biggest stage.

"This is something we've been working towards for the last 20 years. And when you have worked so hard for so long and then you finally get it, it tastes so much sweeter. It is a red-letter day for the sport of squash globally that we are into the Olympics," said Ghosal on the sidelines of the Bengaluru Torpedoes vs Mumbai Meteors match in the Prime Volleyball League. "But I'm sure, with the athletes that we have at the world stage, we deserve that platform to showcase what we're all about, and hopefully, the Indian Squash squad will put on a great show in LA," he said.

Meanwhile, Ghosal, who stayed on throughout the game to cheer for the Torpedoes, also praised the Prime Volleyball League for providing a platform for the budding volleyball talent in the country. The league is currently in the closing stages of its third season, in Chennai.

Over the years, prominent coaches like David Lee, Dragan Mihailovic, and Shailen Ramdoo have joined to raise the caliber of the game and propel the careers of Indian volleyball players.

Speaking on the benefits, Ghosal said, “I think it's a great initiative, the league is popularizing a sport which hasn't probably gotten the recognition that it deserves considering how difficult this sport is. Having legends like David Lee inspires not just the players, but also the people and the kids watching. And it's brilliant to see them imparting their knowledge, wisdom, and experience to the Indian players and it's a great opportunity for the Indian players to learn from them in this kind of window, and hopefully take Indian volleyball to the next level and take our country proud on the world stage.”

The Asian Games was a testament to the progress imbued by the Prime Volleyball League with the likes of Santosh, Guru Prashant, Ashwal Rai, Vinit Kumar, etc making a mark on the big stage after impressive performances in the league. The team finished sixth but showed great promise for the future, paving the way for youngsters to bloom and take the upcoming Asian Games and, possibly, the Olympics by storm.

Ghosal commented on the possibility of representing Indian volleyball at the Olympics. “The Olympics is like the Holy Grail for sport, and the biggest honour for an Indian. One can have hope they progress as players, as a team collectively, and get the necessary qualification criterion to be able to get into the Olympics. And you know, once you get there, it's an opportunity to really enjoy the moment and do justice to all the talent and potential that you have. So, I wish them all the very best and I truly hope from the bottom of my heart that we get to see an Indian volleyball team at the Olympics. Very soon," he signed off. IANS

