Hospitality area at Assam Cricket Association Stadium upgraded 25 houses handed over to residents

GUWAHATI: The Assam Cricket Association has upgraded its hospitality area at the North Stand with international standards adding several new features. The upgraded hospitality area was inaugurated today by the joint secretary of the BCCI Devajit Saikia in presence of secretary of Assam Cricket Association Tridip Konwar and several others senior officer bearers of the association.

Guwahati is now frequently organizing international matches along with IPL games and the ACA Stadium, Barsapara is serving as the lone venue of those events. Assam Cricket Association has been working for the last several months to upgrade the facilities of the Stadium and the newly upgraded hospitality area is the part of that work.

Entire 2nd floor of the North Stand is divided into multiple lounges and those will be used to accommodate VVIP and special guests. Equipped with modern amenities and enhanced facilities, special guests and invitees can now indulge in a blend of comfort and excitement while enjoying the cricketing action.

Meanwhile in a remarkable display of commitment to community development, the Assam Cricket Association has successfully completed the construction of 25 houses under ‘Ashroi - A Residential Project’ in the Barsapara Bapu Ambedkar Colony and those were handed over to the residents after a formal inauguration in the presence of Saikia, Konwar. The project, situated adjacent to the south stand of the ACA Stadium on a portion of land allotted by the Government of Assam, represents ACA’s dedication to uplifting fellow citizens in need.

In a brief speech in the function Saikia said, “With each home standing as a beacon of hope, the colony now offers a safe haven and a promising future to its inhabitants.”

Konwar added: “The investment in this project, totaling approximately Rs 2.85 crore, underscores ACA’s deep-rooted belief in social equity and inclusivity. This milestone serves as a poignant reminder that sports is not merely about winning matches but also about winning hearts and transforming lives.”

