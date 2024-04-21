6th Assam Premier Club Cricket Championship: Wins for City Club , Rangia Cricket Association

GUWAHATI: City Club and Rangia Cricket Association registered victory on the opening day of the 6th Assam Premier Club Cricket Championship held at the Judges Field here today. The opening game between City Cricket Club and 4 Season Club was reduced to 5 overs due to overnight rain and City won the tie by 7 wickets. Rangia Cricket Association, in the second game of the day, beat NAPCC (Morigaon) by 26 runs.

Brief scores: 1st match: 4 Season Club 40-4 (5 overs), Hemansu Saikia 13, Tarjinder Singh 2-2; City Cricket Club 41-3 (4.1 overs), Vedant Pandey 15, Hrishikesh Tamuly 13 no.

2nd match: Rangia Cricket Association- 155-9 (20 overs), Ratul Das 42, Dweepjyoti Kalita 29, Parvez Aziz 24, Hirakjyoti Choudhury 3-27, Tutumoni Medhi 2-25, Shuhel Rahman 2-28; NAPCC 129-8 (20 overs), Sanjib Dutta 36, Nadimur Rahman 21, Ranjit Changmai 21, Neelabh Sharma 3-13, and Rupjyoti Das 2-16.

