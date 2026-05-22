Hridhaan stuns top seed as Indian juniors dominate Asian Squash quarters in China

Mumbai: India’s Hridhaan Shah took out Malaysian top seed Muhammad Haiqal Hazim Bin Syarudin 11-13, 11-5, 11-4, 11-7 in the boys’ U-17 pre-quarterfinals at the 33rd Asian Junior Individual Squash Championships in Panzhihua, China, on Thursday.

Joining Hridhaan in the boys’ U-17 quarterfinals are compatriots Lokesh Subramani and Shiven Agarwal, with Hridhaan meeting Lokesh next.

Meanwhile, Aryaveer Dewan, Gurveer Singh, and Yusha Nafees advanced to the quarterfinals in the boys’ U-19 category.

Other Indians to make the last-eight stage across categories are: Abhyuday Arora, Dhairya Gogia, and Amarya Bajaj in boys’ U-13, Alia Kankaria, Shanaya Parasrampuria, and Divyanshi Jain in girls’ U-13, Shresht Iyer and Dhruv Bopana in boys’ U-15, Aadya Budhia in girls’ U-15, Anika Dubey in girls’ U-17, and Unnati Tripathi in girls’ U-19. IANS

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