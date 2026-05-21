Riyan Parag urges TV commentators to 'talk about cricket’, not players’ personal lives

Jaipur: Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag has taken aim at television commentators and experts for making personal remarks during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season, and urged them to respect players and keep their analysis limited to on-field happenings.

Parag sat out of RR’s seven-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants due to a recurring hamstring injury. Despite that, RR managed to get a crucial win which in turn has boosted their hopes of entering the playoffs.

"As far as the IPL is concerned, there are a lot of things happening outside this year. I feel the whole country loves cricket a lot. We, as players, try to give our best whenever we can. We perform according to the expectations of the crowd. So, I feel, we should all love cricket and look at it in the same way.

“Players are working very hard. It is very easy to say, if a team gets all out for 75 or 80 runs, that they do not know how to play or have the mindset to play. But before that game, there is a 3 4 days' preparation (period) to ensure how we can score 200 250.

“But sometimes it doesn't happen. We are humans too and we make mistakes too. So, I feel, as much as it is happening outside, especially the commentators, their voices are reaching out to the people, I would request them to love cricket and talk about cricket," Parag told reporters at the end of the game.

Parag, who has been named as India ‘A’ vice captain for next month’s 50-over tri-series in Sri Lanka, said the sport must be treated with respect. "The sport, which is the country's most important sport, and in which we are the best, I feel, (should be treated) with a little respect. We should only talk about cricket. We should not talk about anything else," he said.

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