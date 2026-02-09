Huge Win for City Cricket Club in Assam Premier Club Championship

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: City Cricket Club registered huge 253-run win over Young Amateur Club in the Assam Premier Club Championship at Judges’ Field on Sunday.

Electing to bat first, City CC struck 319 runs in allotted 40 overs losing 5 wickets. Nihal Baishya was the star of the innings as he scored 96 runs from 91 balls with 12 boundaries. Abhijot Singh Sidhu (59no) and Pankaj Rai (54) also hit half centuries. Suruj Moni Hazarika took 3 wickets for 60.

In reply, Young Amateur Club were bundled out for just 66 runs in 21.2 overs. Rabi Chetry claimed 5 wickets for 19.

