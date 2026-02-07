Assam Premier Club Championship: Navarang Club thrash Ankurjyoti Club

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Navarang Club thrashed Ankurjyoti Club by 6 wickets in the Assam Premier Club Championship here at Judges’ Field today.

After winning the toss, Ankurjyoti were bundled out for just 73 runs in 18.3 overs with the help of manash Gupta’s 22. Ram Krishna Sharma claimed 4 wickets for 25 runs while Kunal Das and Shuhel Rahman took two wickets each. Navarang reached the target in 12.4 overs losing 4 wicket. Amit Das struck 46 runs from 33 balls.

ASEB SC will take on Legends Cricket Club on Saturday.

Also Read: Barcelona to play Atletico Madrid in Copa del Rey semifinal