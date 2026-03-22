Hugo Souza Steps In for Injured Alisson in Brazil's World Cup Warm-Ups

Rio de Janeiro: Corinthians goalkeeper Hugo Souza has been drafted into Brazil’s squad for FIFA World Cup warm-up friendlies against France and Croatia in the United States, the South American country’s football confederation said on Friday. The 27-year-old replaces Liverpool’s Alisson Becker, who suffered an unspecified injury in the English club’s 4-0 home win over Galatasaray in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League round of 16 tie on Wednesday. Souza, who began his career at Flamengo before joining Corinthians in 2025, made his international debut in Brazil’s 3-2 friendly defeat to Japan last October.

Brazil will play France in Boston on March 26 and Croatia in Orlando five days later. IANS

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