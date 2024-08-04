Hungarian boxer Anna Luca Hamori questions fairness of opponent’s eligibility amid gender debate

New Delhi: Hungarian boxer Anna Luca Hamori expressed her discontent about facing Algerian opponent Imane Khelif in the quarter-finals of the 66 kg boxing competition in the Paris Olympics 2024. Hamori, 23, who has previously fought at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games and won silver at the 2022 European Championships, stated on social media that she finds it unfair for Khelif to compete in the women’s category. Despite her concerns, Hamori is determined to give her all in the upcoming bout, vowing to “fight as long as I can.”

“In my humble opinion, I don’t think it’s fair that this contestant can compete in the women’s category.

“But I cannot concern myself with that now. I cannot change it, it’s life.

“I can promise you one thing... I will do my best to win and I will fight as long as I can!” wrote Hamori on ‘X’. IANS

