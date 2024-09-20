Hungary’s Balaton Park to debut in 2025 MotoGP calendar

Madrid: Balaton Park in western Hungary will make its debut on the MotoGP calendar in 2025, marking the sport’s long-awaited return to the country after more than three decades.

Situated near the picturesque Lake Balaton, Central Europe’s largest lake, the circuit will undergo significant upgrades in preparation for the pinnacle of motorcycle racing, as well as the MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship.

Hungary first hosted MotoGP in 1990, with a second Hungarian GP taking place in 1992. Since then, the country has celebrated the rise of homegrown talent, notably Gabor Talmacsi, who became Hungary’s first Grand Prix World Champion after claiming the 125cc crown in 2007.

Now, Hungary’s motorsport legacy is set to expand with the inclusion of Balaton Park in the 2025 MotoGP season, with provisional race dates set for August 22-24, 2025. IANS

