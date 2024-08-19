MotoGP champion Francesco Pecco Bagnaia wins Austrian Grand Prix

Spielberg: Twice MotoGP champion Francesco Pecco Bagnaia showcased his dominance at the Austrian Grand Prix, securing a decisive victory to claim the sole lead in the 2024 MotoGP championship standings.

Bagnaia's performance cemented his position as the rider to beat, with the victory giving him a five-point lead over Jorge Martin with nine more race weekends left in the season. Despite the dark skies and the threat of rain, which had interrupted the track action during Saturday's sprint race, the weather held off, allowing for uninterrupted racing. Bagnaia, who had finished second to Martin in the sprint, was determined to turn the tables on Sunday. Agencies

