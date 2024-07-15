‘Hunger to bounce back after loss was amazing’: Shubman Gill

HARARE: Shubman Gill, captain of the victorious Indian team, spoke about the team's resilience after a surprising loss in the first T20I against Zimbabwe. India bounced back to win the remaining four matches, securing a convincing 4-1 series victory.

"The hunger to bounce back after the first loss was amazing," Gill said, acknowledging the initial struggle to adapt to the conditions. "We weren't used to the extra pace and bounce in the pitches," he explained. "But the way the team adapted quickly was fantastic to see."

Player of the Series, echoed Gill's sentiments. The unexpected loss in the first game, he said, was a wake-up call for the team. "The conditions here were similar to South Africa, with faster pitches offering more bounce," Sundar explained.

"We learned a lot from this series, and it gives us great confidence heading into the upcoming white-ball series against Sri Lanka.", he added. Agencies

