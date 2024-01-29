Hyderabad : India Slips to Fifth Position in World Test Championship Rankings

HYDERABAD: India finished fifth in the last World Test Championship (WTC) after an unexpected 28-run loss to England in the first Test at Hyderabad. The loss has had a significant impact on India's accumulated percentage points, dropping from 54.16 after the drawn series against South Africa to 43.33 currently.

In the WTC rankings, South Africa, New Zealand and Bangladesh are right behind Australia and occupy the second, third and fourth positions respectively, and recent home defeats of 50 per cent each have seen India trail Bangladesh.

Chasing a total target of 231 in the fourth innings in Hyderabad, India found themselves all out for 202, succumbing to the brilliant bowling performance by England's Tom Hartley, who claimed 7 wickets for 62 runs. The collapse in the final innings proved to be a rare setback for Rohit Sharma's side, who now find themselves in a challenging position in the WTC race.

The WTC 2023-2025 cycle introduces a new scoring system, with teams earning 12 points for wins, 4 for draws and 6 for ties. These changes made every Test match more important, and increased the intensity of the competition.

Despite Australia’s win over the West Indies, their lead remains unshakable, underscoring the team’s resilience at the WTC. The rankings highlight the competition between the top teams, distinguished by small differences in their respective areas.

As the WTC cycle continues, every Test match is of utmost important for teams vying for a place in the final, and India will be keen to bounce back in the upcoming tournament to regain their place in the rankings. In this context, every match becomes a platform for redemption and progression in the rankings. India's cricketing prowess, coupled with their rich Test history, positions them as strong contenders to bounce back. The upcoming fixtures will be crucial in determining their trajectory in the WTC, and the team will be driven by a collective determination to reclaim their spot among the elite in Test cricket.