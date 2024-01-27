Hyderabad: Tanmay Agarwal's Record-Breaking Triple Century

HYDERABAD: In a historic move, Hyderabad's Tanmay Agarwal headlined the Ranji Trophy in Arunachal Pradesh with the fastest triple centuries in first-class cricket With his stunning knock of 323 off just 160 balls not only broke records but also marked a historically important milestone in the game.

Agarwal's exceptional innings of 33 fours and 21 sixes took Hyderabad to an impressive total of 529 in just 48 overs, losing just one wicket in the process This exceptional display of power play set a new standard there, the first time a batsman scored three centuries in less than 150 balls. Considering the rich history of the sport since the game was played, the significance of this feat has reverberated throughout the cricketing world.

Surpassing Marco Marais's previous record set in 2017, Agarwal's 323-run innings now holds the title for the fastest triple-century in first-class cricket. Additionally, he smashed the record for the highest number of sixes in a first-class cricket innings, surpassing Ishan Kishan's previous achievement. This remarkable performance also etched Agarwal's name in Ranji Trophy history as the first player to score 300-plus spectacular runs in a single day.

The 28-year-old’s dominance was not limited to three centuries; He also won the fastest first double century by an Indian. Agarwal achieved the grand victory in just 119 balls, surpassing the previous record set by Ravi Shastri in 1985. Overall, it is the second fastest double century in the history of first-class cricket.

While the cricket fraternity is celebrating Agarwal's impressive display of skill and skill, his unbeaten innings not only made it into the record books but also left fans and experts in total awe of of this historic cricket event, and instead Tanmay Agarwal’s name will be associated with rewriting boundaries forever what is possible in the history of first-class cricket.