Hyderabad to Host Second Archery Premier League in October

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is set to become the centre of the archery world this October as the Archery Premier League (APL) arrives in the City of Pearls for its second season.

From October 8 to 18, People’s Plaza on Necklace Road in Hyderabad will host eleven days of elite competition, bringing together six franchise teams and many of the world’s finest archers for a sporting spectacle, according to a press release.

Initiated by the Archery Association of India (AAI) and backed by the Government of Telangana, Season 2 builds on the success of a landmark inaugural edition in New Delhi last year. The league will once again bring Olympic champions, world champions, world number ones, and some of the biggest names in archery to Indian shores.

Leading Indian archers include former World No. 1 and four-time Olympian Deepika Kumari, four-time Olympian Atanu Das, 2023 Compound World Champion Gold Medallist Ojas Deotale, top Compound archers Jyoti Surekha, Abhishek Verma and Olympian Ankita Bhakat, alongside an elite field of international stars.

Launched in 2025, with the objective of strengthening India’s Olympic medal prospects in archery, the Archery Premier League (APL) was conceived as a platform that enables Indian archers to compete in a high-performance environment. (ANI)

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