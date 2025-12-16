I don’t have a point to prove to anyone, says Lyon ahead of Adelaide Test

Adelaide: Australia’s veteran off-spinner Nathan Lyon said he has ‘nothing to prove’ as he prepares to return for the upcoming third Ashes Test, starting at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday.

Lyon has played in 140 Tests for Australia, but the seasoned off-spinner has been omitted from the playing XI twice in the last three matches. For the third Ashes Test, with hot conditions and a dry surface likely to favour spin, Lyon is expected to return as Australia aims to secure an unassailable 3-0 lead, with Pat Cummins also returning to captain the side.

“Obviously, it was pretty disappointing personally. I’ve played 140 Test matches. I feel like I don’t have a point to prove to anyone. I’m very clear on my role within this Australian cricket team. I love playing with everyone in that change room and love playing representing Australia.

“If I get that opportunity again, I’ll keep doing that. My dream is to continue to play cricket for Australia. No one’s got a given right to be selected. You’ve got to work your backside off to make sure that you put your hand up for selection and you earn that right,” Lyon told reporters on Monday.

Monday also marked a special occasion for Lyon, who was formally inducted into Adelaide Oval’s ‘Avenue of Honour’ on the western side of the ground, where he once worked as a ground staff member. Lyon further reiterated his belief that spin bowling must remain central to Australia’s cricketing identity.

“Well, you’re asking a spinner. I think it’s incredibly important. I think the variation in Test cricket, understanding that Test cricket goes for five days, and there’s a lot of opportunity for pitches to wear and spinners to be able to produce their craft. I’ve always said as soon as the ball spins there’s more eyes on TVs, and I stand by that.

“You look at when we go over to India, and you look at the conditions there, and the exciting cricket when the ball is spinning, how many people pay attention to it. So for me, spin is incredibly important in the game of cricket, in junior cricket, in first-class cricket, in white-ball, red-ball, it doesn’t matter what format, what game of cricket, I think spin plays a massive role here,” he added.

Lyon is also close to reaching a personal milestone – surpassing the legendary pacer Glenn McGrath’s career total of 563 Test wickets. He has been stuck on 562 wickets since 6 July, when he took the final dismissal of the second Test against the West Indies in Grenada.

“I daresay it might be a little fairytale, given my history working here. It was the dream. My first Test match was on the roller here in 2010-11. To overtake Glenn McGrath would be pretty incredible,” he concluded. IANS

