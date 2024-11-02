I don’t think it’s quite sunk in yet, says Devine on New Zealand’s Women’s T20 WC triumph

New Delhi: All-rounder Sophie Devine has said it still hasn’t quite sunk in yet to have finally led New Zealand to glory in the 2024 Women’s T20 World Cup. In the tournament held in the UAE last month, New Zealand beat South Africa by 32 runs to lift the title in Dubai.

New Zealand’s trophy win was also the perfect sendoff for Sophie, who was captaining the team in the shortest format for the last time. “It’s so incredibly special, I don’t think it has quite sunk in yet.”

“My whole career, that’s always what you’re trying to achieve—World Cup wins, aren’t you. We obviously got very close when I first started out in 2009-2010 alongside ‘Suz’ (Suzie Bates) to make the finals.”

“And then had a bit of a lean patch, obviously 2016 was our last semi-final appearance and I thought we were a great chance in that tournament too. It was eight years between finals appearances and to be able to go all the way, it’s still really surreal to say that,” said Sophie on The Surge podcast.

New Zealand then went to play an ODI series in India, which they lost 2-1 in Ahmedabad. On the team reaching the Christchurch airport on Friday, New Zealand Cricket announced the schedule of a trophy tour to celebrate the T20 World Cup win with fans, friends and family back home.

But Sophie has got another accomplishment on her mind to achieve – of winning the ongoing Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) in Australia, as a member of the Perth Scorchers side. IANS

