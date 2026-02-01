I gave everything, the work continues: Jannik Sinner reflects on Australian Open Journey

New Delhi: World No. 2 Jannik Sinner thanked his supporters and reflected on his Australian Open journey while congratulating Novak Djokovic on reaching the final.

“Not my day, but I gave everything. Congrats to @DjokerNole, it’s always an honour to share the court with you. Thanks to everyone for all the support over the last two weeks. The work continues. See you soon again,” Sinner wrote on X.

Sunday will mark the first time that Sinner will not compete in a major final since 2024 Wimbledon, where Alcaraz defeated Djokovic. Despite this setback, the 24-year-old Sinner expressed high praise for Djokovic and mentioned that the Serbian’s level of play was not unexpected. IANS

Also Read: Australian Open: Elise Mertens-Zhang Shuai win women’s doubles title