‘I had heard about corruption, but today I saw it too’: Suchika alleges after controversial semifinal loss

Nagoya: Indian MMA fighter Suchika Tariyal made "corruption" allegations after her controversial loss in the semifinal of the Traditional -60kg event and losing the appeal for arbitration on Monday.

Suchika was extremely disappointed after being handed the loss in the semifinal against Singapore's Hui Hoon Toon despite seemingly dominating the fight. She broke down after the decision and protested against it for arbitration. During the arbitration, the judges reviewed the contest and declared it a draw.

As per the Asian Mixed Martial Arts Association's rules, in case of a draw, the lesser-weight fighter is declared the winner. Suchika hit out at the controversial decision and losing the medal after arbitration, alleging corruption.

"I feel that she had to win. Because the federation is of Singapore. Even if I had given a little less weight, the decision would have been against me. They put everything on the weight.

"They thought about their country and not about a player. There is corruption everywhere; I have seen it here today," Suchika told IANS in an exclusive interaction.

She further claimed that she did not agree with the referee's decision after the fight as she was the one who dominated the contest. "I gave my 100%, and I don't even agree with the decision that went in her favour.

Because I felt that I was going to win. I still feel that I was winning. Because in both rounds I competed a lot and I was dominating. And in the last minute, she was running behind, and I was competing with her.

I was scoring and she was going far. But still the decision came in her favour. I didn't agree with it and I didn't even accept it. But a medal means a lot to me," she highlighted.

Following the protest, Suchika's coach Nikhil Kunder also opened up on the controversial arbitration decision. Kunder said the re-evaluation did not produce a winner, leaving the result tied and bringing the weight criterion into play.

"We were confident that Suchika had won the fight. According to the rule, when arbitration happens, we select three judges. Those three judges get a chance to score the bout again. After they scored the bout again, it was declared a draw," Kunder said.

He explained that once the bout was declared a draw, Singapore had the option to either pursue counter-arbitration or rely on the weight criterion under the rules of the Asian Mixed Martial Arts Association (AMMA).

"Now when it's a draw, the opposition team, Singapore here, has an option. They can either counter-arbitrate or they can go with the weight criteria. These are AMMA (Asian Mixed Martial Arts Association) rules. This is in accordance with the rules of the AMMA Federation.

"Singapore chose not to pursue counter-arbitration and instead went with the lesser-weighed contestant. Unfortunately, Suchika was 700 grams heavier than her. And on those grounds, this match has been awarded to her opponent," he added. IANS

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