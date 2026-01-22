I knew my time would come: Sanju Samson reflects on career

Nagpur: Indian wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson has reflected on his international career, missed opportunities, and return to the opening role in a video released by the BCCI on Wednesday. Samson, who was part of India’s squad for the historic T20 World Cup 2024 triumph but did not get an opportunity to play, admitted that the phase was challenging, though he remained thankful for being included in the 15-member squad.

“Talking about the T20 World Cup 2024, I didn’t play a game. Things were up and down, to be very honest, and I was not matching the expectations I had set for myself. But I was grateful that I made it to the fifteen,” Samson said.

Reflecting on the journey so far, the Kerala batter said his career has been marked by unpredictability, especially in the shortest format. “My journey is very special. You never know when you will get the opportunity to play. In this format, ups and downs keep happening,” he said.

Samson also spoke about dealing with external pressure while playing for the national team. “It’s hard to ignore outside noise when you’re playing for India. I created my own bubble and kept focusing on the little things. I knew my time would come,” he added.

The wicketkeeper-batter said the unexpected opportunity to open the innings proved to be a turning point in his career. “With God’s grace, it happened out of nowhere. I came into the World Cup side as a middle-order batter, but an opening slot opened up. I got the opportunity to bat in around 10 or 11 innings, and I did something special, which brought me into the Indian opening role,” Samson said.

Addressing the stop-start nature of his international appearances, Samson said continued belief in getting the chance kept him motivated. “People say I didn’t get a long run, but I see that as a positive sign. After 10 years of international cricket, I still feel very special wearing this jersey. That feeling keeps me going,” he said.

Samson also spoke about his fearless batting approach in T20Is, saying it aligns naturally with the format’s demands. “This format demands fearlessness and not thinking too much about mistakes. Luckily, that comes naturally to me,” he noted.

He further highlighted his strong rapport with T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav, underlining the importance of communication. “I have a great connection with Surya. We exchange a lot of ideas and ask questions. Having that rapport with the captain is very important in this format,” Samson said. (IANS)

Also Read: UEFA Champions League: Man City, PSG suffer losses; Arsenal, Real Madrid continue domination