SHILLONG: Shillong Lajong FC registered a comfortable 3-1 win over Golden Lion FC in the DSC U-17 National Football Tournament at Shillong today. The second match of the day between NRL Football Academy and Rangdajied United ended as a draw. Both the sides scored one goal each in the match. Altogether, six teams are taking part in the competition.

