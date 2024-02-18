I-League: Mohammedan Sporting Club make short work of TRAU FC to move up at Kalyani Municipal Stadium

Kalyani: Eddie Hernandez scored a goal each in added time at the end of each half as Mohammedan Sporting Club consolidated their position at the top of the I-League table with a 2-0 win over TRAU FC at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium here on Saturday.

Prolific Honduran striker Hernandez opened the scoring in injury time towards the end of the first half (45+1) and then doubled it in added time towards the end of regulation time (90-1) as Mohammedan Sporting recorded their second successive win after suffering setbacks in the second leg of the season.

Mohammedan Sporting now have 34 points from 15 matches with 10 wins, four draws and a loss. TRAU find themselves at the bottom of the 13-team table with seven points from 14 matches. They have two wins, and one draw and have suffered 11 losses.

The Black and White Brigade from Kolkata had hit a poor run of form before returning to winning ways in their last match against Rajasthan United FC earlier this week. On Saturday, they continued their momentum and were dominant from the outset. They enjoyed the lion’s share of the possession as their players controlled the tempo of the game.

The highlight for Mohammedan Sporting on the day was their cohesive and unified approach to attacking play. This synchronised movement was vividly demonstrated in the 15th minute of the match. Fanai Lalremsanga delivered a low cross in the box for Hernandez.

However, the attack was thwarted by the defensive efforts of Manash Pratim Gogoi. Showing defensive acumen, Gogoi positioned himself effectively to block Hernandez’s attempt on goal.

TRAU responded with L. Deepak Singh spearheading a couple of attacks. The midfielder first set up Liton Shil with a low cross into the box but the forward failed to connect with the ball properly. Deepak later tried a long-range shot which Mohammedan Sporting goalkeeper Padam Chettri parried away only for the ball to land at Issahak Nuhu Seidu’s feet. However, the Ghana striker failed to make the most of the rebound.

Mohammedan Sporting finally broke the deadlock in the added minute of the first half. David Lalhlansanga dribbled past a couple of defenders to make a dashing run towards TRAU’s penalty box before passing the ball to Hernandez. The Honduras striker played a quick one-two with Lalremsanga before unleashing a piledriver which fetched the top right corner of the net and gave Mohammedan Sporting the lead. IANS

Also Read: International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup 10M: Air Rifle Mixed Team pair misses bronze medal

Also Watch: