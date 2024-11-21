I lost my first match in Davis Cup, lost my last: Rafael Nadal completes full circle of his glittering career

Malaga: Rafael Nadal bid an emotional farewell to tennis at the Davis Cup Finals after losing to Botic van de Zandschulp, completing a full circle of his career as he lost his first at the tournament in 2004 and wrapped up his glittering two-decade long career with a loss.

Even before a ball had been hit, the 38-year-old Nadal was full of emotions as tears welled in the eyes of the 22-time Grand Slam champion when the Spanish team lined up for their national anthem.

Zandschulp eased to a 6-4, 6-4 win over Nadal to put Netherlands 1-0 ahead in their quarterfinal tie against Spain. He then teamed with Wesley Koolhof for a 7-6(4), 7-6(3) doubles victory against Carlos Alcaraz and Marcel Granollers.

The Dutch duo stayed clutch at key moments to earn their country a 2-1 victory after Carlos Alcaraz had downed Tallon Griekspoor in the second singles rubber.

After Spain lost 2-1 to the Netherlands, Nadal was given a rapturous standing ovation in emotional scenes with the home crowd chanting his name as he took in the moment.

Nadal spoke to the packed arena, where were fans singing his name Rafa...Rafa..., “It’s in some ways good maybe if that was my last match. I lost my first match in the Davis Cup, and I lost my last one, so we close the circle,” he said.

The last time Spain played the Netherlands in Davis Cup was in the quarter-final in 2004 – the same year Nadal made his breakthrough on to the international stage 20 years ago at the Davis Cup as an 18-year-old. He was called up to play for Spain for the first time that year and contributed singles wins that helped guide his nation to a second title.

Since then, Nadal has won a further three Davis Cup finals (in 2009, 2011 and 2019) as well as 22 Grand Slams and two Olympic gold medals.

A video compilation watched on court by an emotional Nadal, sports stars including David Beckham, Iker Casillas and Andres Iniesta congratulated him on his incredible career.

His great tennis rivals Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray also featured to wish him the best in his retirement.

When asked how would you like to be remembered in the future, Nadal said he wanted to be remembered more simply. “I would like to be remembered as a good person, from a small village in Mallorca.”

“I had the luck that my uncle was a tennis coach when I was a very small kid and a great family who had the chance to support me in every moment.

“Just a kid that followed their dreams, worked as hard as possible to be where I am today. At the end of the day a lot of people work hard and try their best every single day, but I am one of these that have been very lucky to have the life I’ve been able to live and experience because of tennis.

“I want to be remembered as a good person, a kid that followed their dreams and achieved more than what I ever dreamed,” he added.

Before leaving the court, his captain, friend and teammate, David Ferrer, gave him a final send-off.

“We’ll miss you so much, that ‘Vamos, Rafa!’ will never be forgotten. You’ve provided a role model for any person or player to aspire to. I always say that the best way to learn is by example and you’ve been our example. There are people who are remembered for their achievements, some until the end of their lives, and others eternally. You will be the latter,” he said.

Injury has impacted the last few years of Nadal’s career though and he has not played a tour-level match since the Paris Olympic Games in August, where he lost in the second round to his longtime on-court rival Novak Djokovic. Due to injuries continuing to affect his body, he has only been able to play 19 matches this season.

A 92-time tour-level champion, who spent 209 weeks at No. 1 in the ATP Rankings, Nadal has been one of the leading lights on the ATP Tour since turning pro in 2001. His 22 Grand Slam titles tally includes a record 14 crowns at the Roland Garros. He also has four US Open titles and has won both the Australian Open and Wimbledon twice. IANS

