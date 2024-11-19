Roger Federer Pens Emotional Farewell To Rafael Nadal Ahead Of Spaniard’s Final Tournament

GENEVA: Roger Federer has written a touching tribute honoring their rivalry and the Spanish icon's incredible journey as Rafael Nadal gets ready to say goodbye to professional tennis.
After competing for Spain in the Davis Cup Finals in Malaga this week, Nadal, a 22-time Grand Slam champion, will retire, signaling the end of an era for tennis fans around the globe.
Federer, who retired in 2022 after an illustrious career, paid tribute to his longtime friend and rival on social media. Looking back on their 40 court clashes, 24 of which took place in finals, Federer expressed deep respect for Nadal, who frequently held the upper hand in their meetings.
"Rafa, as you get ready to graduate from tennis, I’ve got a few things to share before I maybe get emotional," Federer wrote. "You beat me—a lot. More than I managed to beat you. You challenged me in ways no one else could."
The Swiss maestro reminisced about their first meeting at the 2004 Miami Open, where a 17-year-old Nadal stunned the then-world number one. "I thought I was on top of the world until you walked on the court in Miami in your red sleeveless shirt, showing off those biceps, and you beat me convincingly," Federer wrote. He added that Nadal’s rise forced him to reinvent his game, even tweaking his equipment to compete against the Mallorcan onslaught.
Federer highlighted Nadal’s unparalleled dominance on clay, including his historic 14 French Open titles, and his broader contributions to the sport. "What an incredible run you’ve had. You made Spain proud... you made the whole tennis world proud," he wrote.
The two tennis greats shared a tearful moment when Federer bid farewell to the game during his final match at the 2022 Laver Cup, where they played doubles together. "Sharing the court with you that night, and sharing those tears, will forever be one of the most special moments of my career," Federer said.
Federer’s heartfelt words not only paid homage to Nadal but also bid him farewell as he begins the last phase of his career. "Rafa, I know you’re focusing on the final stages of your remarkable career. For now, I would like to thank your team and family, who were instrumental in your accomplishments. And I want you to know your old friend will always be cheering for you."
As Rafael Nadal prepares to retire, the tennis world is set to say goodbye to one of its greatest champions. Federer’s remarks underscore the profound legacy of their rivalry and friendship, leaving fans with memories of an era defined by mutual respect and extraordinary achievements.