Roger Federer Pens Emotional Farewell To Rafael Nadal Ahead Of Spaniard’s Final Tournament

GENEVA: Roger Federer has written a touching tribute honoring their rivalry and the Spanish icon's incredible journey as Rafael Nadal gets ready to say goodbye to professional tennis.

After competing for Spain in the Davis Cup Finals in Malaga this week, Nadal, a 22-time Grand Slam champion, will retire, signaling the end of an era for tennis fans around the globe.

Federer, who retired in 2022 after an illustrious career, paid tribute to his longtime friend and rival on social media. Looking back on their 40 court clashes, 24 of which took place in finals, Federer expressed deep respect for Nadal, who frequently held the upper hand in their meetings.