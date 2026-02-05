‘I still don’t think I’ve reached my peak’, says Antoine Semenyo after joining Manchester City

NEW DELHI: AFC Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo joined Manchester City in the winter transfer window. The winger signed a five-and-a-half-year deal worth 64 million Euros with the Bernardo Silva-led Man City. Along with Semenyo, Marc Guehi was signed for 20 million Euros.

Speaking on JioHotstar, Semenyo highlighted the type of players the City club is targeting. He also talked about how well he fits the role and that he is looking forward to taking his game to the next level.

Semenyo also shed light on his journey of putting in the work and how his family supported him in pursuing his goals.

"Manchester City is looking for players who are powerful, quick, strong and clinical, and I believe this is the level I'm working towards. I still don't think I've reached my peak, and there's a lot of learning ahead. Joining City is the best step for my development, with the best coaches and top players around me, I'm confident it will help take my game to the next level," said Semenyo.

"I've had to develop a really strong character, both emotionally and mentally. My family, friends and fiancee have always kept me lifted and pushed me forward. I've had to drive myself through difficult moments and tough periods, and all of that has shaped who I am today; strong, fearless and ready to take on the world."

Before joining Man City, Semenyo scored 10 goals and 3 assists in 20 appearances for Bournemouth in the 2025/26 season. Manchester City's manager Pep Guardiola would be happy with the winger, who has already scored two goals in his first three appearances for Man City in the ongoing English Premier League. (ANI)

