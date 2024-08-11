I still have a chance to play Test: Australia spinner Adam Zampa

New Delhi: Australia spinner Adam Zampa remains hopeful of donning the iconic Baggy Green cap despite his sparse first-class appearances in recent years. Zampa, who has become a key figure in Australia’s limited-overs setup, believes his current form and experience would make him a strong contender for Test selection, particularly for subcontinent tours.

Zampa’s Test aspirations first gained traction last year when he was considered a strong candidate for Australia’s Test tour of India. However, the selectors ultimately opted for Queensland’s Mitchell Swepson, leaving Zampa disappointed but undeterred.

“I think, realistically, (I’m) still a chance to play Test cricket,” he told the Final Word podcast. “If I was playing a lot of Shield cricket right now with the way I’m bowling, the bowler I am, think I’d be fine, I’d be doing really well. The few games I have played in the last couple of years are suggestive of that.”

The 31-year-old leg-spinner has played just two first-class matches since 2019, both for New South Wales, following his return to the state in 2020 after a seven-year stint with South Australia. His heavy white-ball commitments have limited his opportunities in the longer format, but Zampa remains confident that his skills would translate effectively to Test cricket, even with a first-class bowling average of 46.98.

Zampa’s Test hopes may yet be realized, with Australia’s upcoming two-Test series in Sri Lanka next year offering a potential opening. The selectors are expected to take a variety of spin-bowling options to support Nathan Lyon, and Zampa’s experience and current form could make him a valuable asset. While two spinners in home Tests is uncommon, Zampa could also see action in the Sheffield Shield, with a window of opportunity available either side of Pakistan’s visit in November for ODIs and T20Is. IANS

