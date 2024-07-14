I was trying to play my shots and enjoy my game, says Jaiswal after unbeaten 93

Harare: Under glorious sunshine at the Harare Sports Club on Saturday, India had tons to cheer about, more so in their chase of 153. It all came thanks to Yashasvi Jaiswal and captain Shubman Gill striking unbeaten fifties in resounding fashion.

“I really enjoyed today. The wicket was really good. I was trying to play my shots and I enjoyed my game. When the ball was new it was coming onto the bat. When the ball got old, it was slow. I understood and changed my game. We really enjoyed together. Initially, I wanted to go after my shots. After that, I wanted to rotate and wanted to stay till the end,” said Jaiswal, named Player of the Match, after the game ended.

Exactly a week ago, India were bowled out for 102 in a chase of 116 against Zimbabwe in the T20I series opener. But after that, everything has gone India’s way, something which Gill made a note of.

“Chasing was one thing we talked about. We could not do it in the first game, so good to get it done. The job is not done though. This is a great team, a great bunch of players. Hopefully, we will be able to take the team forward. Haven't discussed with the coach (on changes tomorrow). If there are any changes, we will let you know at the toss tomorrow.” IANS

Also Read: England and Spain Set for Euro Showdown in Berlin Final

Also watch: