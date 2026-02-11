IBA grants full membership to Indian Amateur Boxing Federation

New Delhi: The Indian Amateur Boxing Federation (IABF) has been granted full membership of the International Boxing Association (IBA).

The landmark decision was taken during the IBA Board Meeting held on February 6, 2026, and was formally communicated through an official letter issued from Lausanne, Switzerland, on February 9.

Congratulating IABF on this achievement, IBA president Umar Kremlev addressed a letter to IABF chief Rakesh Mishra appreciating the federation’s commitment to the sport of boxing, its transparent governance, and its adherence to international standards. These factors, he stated, were instrumental in granting IABF full membership.

“It is with great pleasure that I extend my sincere congratulations to Indian Amateur Boxing Federation (IABF) for successfully gaining full membership with the International Boxing Association (IBA) upon the decision taken by the IBA Board of Directors on 6 February 2026. Your commitment to the sport of boxing and the standards upheld by your Federation have earned you a well-deserved place in the IBA family.

“We are thrilled to have your National Federation on board and look forward to the positive contributions and collaboration that will undoubtedly enrich our shared commitment to the development of boxing worldwide,” the letter read.

Welcoming IABF into the global boxing fraternity, Kremlev expressed confidence that the federation’s active participation would contribute meaningfully to the growth and development of boxing worldwide. He emphasised that India’s inclusion would bring new energy and direction to the global boxing movement.

With full membership status, IABF has now been formally invited to participate in upcoming international tournaments and events organised under the aegis of IBA.

The association expressed hope that the participation of Indian boxers would further strengthen the global boxing community and pave the way for long-term, constructive cooperation between the two organisations.

Reacting to the development, IABF president Mishra described the recognition as a golden opportunity for Indian boxing. He stated that full IBA membership would provide Indian boxers with enhanced access to international competitions, advanced training methodologies, technical support, and invaluable global exposure.

On this occasion, IABF secretary general Rakesh Thakran expressed gratitude to the IBA Board and member nations and emphasised that the recognition aligns with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide Indian athletes with greater opportunities at the Olympic level. IANS

Also Read: Napoli Beat Genoa in Serie A