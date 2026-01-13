Poland edge Switzerland to win United Cup title

SYDNEY: Women's world number two Iga Swiatek slumped to a second consecutive defeat ahead of the Australian Open, but Poland recovered to beat Switzerland 2-1 and clinch their first title at the mixed-teams United Cup in Sydney. After the singles matches were split, Jan Zielinski and Katarzyna Kawa beat Belinda Bencic and Jakub Paul 6-4, 6-3 in the mixed doubles. It was a major relief for Poland, who fell short in the final in the previous two editions and they started on the back foot after Bencic beat Swiatek 3-6, 6-0, 6-3 in two hours and 12 minutes.

Bencic won the 2026 United Cup MVP award after finished the tournament with 9 wins and 1 loss, including a 5-0 singles record. Agencies

