Ibrahim Zadran replace Rashid as Afghanistan T20I captain

Kabul: Opener Ibrahim Zadran has been named Afghanistan’s T20I captain for the upcoming white-ball series against Sri Lanka and replaces leg-spinner Rashid Khan in the top role, said the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Thursday.

Zadran previously served as the T20I team’s vice-captain and now takes over from Rashid as the selectors made sweeping changes to the squad following the 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup, where Afghanistan bowed out in the league stage of the competition.

“Rashid Khan’s tenure as the T20I captain brought immense success to the team, particularly highlighted by the team’s remarkable journey in the 2024 edition of the T20 World Cup, where we reached the semi-finals.

“In alignment with the ACB’s long-term strategic vision and following recent changes in our Team Management, including the appointment of a new head coach, we have made the thoughtful decision to transition the leadership within the T20I setup.” Agencies

