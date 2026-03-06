Jamie Siddons appointed as head coach of Lankan women’s team

New Delhi: Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has appointed former Australian cricketer Jamie Siddons as head coach of the senior women’s team, the board announced on Thursday. Siddons previously coached the Bangladesh senior men’s team from 2007 to 2011.

Sri Lanka were previously coached by former men’s player Rumesh Ratnayake. “His one-year appointment will come into effect on 16 March 2026. His first assignment will be Sri Lanka Women’s Tour of Bangladesh, scheduled to take place in April–May 2026,” said the SLC in its statement.

Siddons is a Level 3 qualified coach who captained both South Australia and Victoria during an extensive first-class career. He played just one ODI for Australia - making 32 in a one-day match in Lahore in 1988. IANS

