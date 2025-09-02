ICC announces over 200 pc rise in prize pool for Women’s CWC

New Delhi: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday announced that the biggest-ever prize money pool will be awarded in the Women’s ODI World Cup, set to be held in India and Sri Lanka from September 30 to November 2.

As compared to the 3.5 million USD (around 30 crore rupees) prize money pool sanctioned for the last edition of the World Cup in New Zealand in 2022, the overall prize money for the upcoming eight-team marquee tournament will now be at 13.88 million USD (1,22,51,34,856 crore rupees), thus marking a monumental rise of 297 percent. The total prize pot surpasses that of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup held in India two years ago, which carried total prize money of 10 million USD (around 88 crore rupees).

The champions of the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup will get 4.48 million USD (around 39 crore rupees), marking a 239 per cent increase from the cash prize awarded to Australia for winning 2022 edition of the competition. The runners-up will earn 2.24 million USD (around 19 crore rupees), reflecting a 273 per cent rise compared to what England received three years ago.

The two losing semi-finalists are set to take home 1.12 million USD each (around 9 crore rupees), up from 300,000 USD (around 2.64 crore rupees) in the previous edition.

In addition, each group-stage participant is guaranteed 250,000 USD (around 2 crore rupees), while every group-stage win will fetch the victors 34,314 USD (around 30 lakh rupees). Teams finishing fifth and sixth will receive 700,000 USD each (around 6 crore rupees), while those placed seventh and eighth will earn 280,000 USD (around 2 crores and 47 lakh rupees) apiece.

“This announcement marks a defining milestone in the journey of women’s cricket. This four-fold increase in prize money is a landmark moment for women’s cricket and reflects our clear commitment to its long-term growth. Our message is simple, women cricketers must know they will be treated on par with men if they choose this sport professionally. The uplift underscores our ambition to deliver a world-class ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup and to inspire the next generation of players and fans.

“Women’s cricket is on a remarkable upward trajectory, and with this step we are confident the momentum will accelerate. We call upon all stakeholders, fans, media, partners, and Member Boards, to join us in championing the women’s game and ensuring it receives the recognition and respect it deserves,” said ICC Chairman Jay Shah in a statement. IANS

