ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024: Namibia win super-over thriller against Oman

Barbados: David Wiese’s all-round heroics in the Super-Over gave Namibia a victory in their opening ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 match here at Kensington Oval.

Oman posted a total of 109/10 against Namibia’s disciplined bowling. However, Mehran Khan’s stunning spell helped Oman tie the game, taking the match in the super-over.

Namibia come out with flying colours in the Super Over and posted 21/0, which Wiese successfully defended by conceding just 10 runs and picking up a wicket to seal the victory in their opening Group B match.

Brief scores: Oman 109 all out in 19.4 overs (Khalid Kail 34; Ruben Trumpelmann 4-21, David Wiese 3-28) lost to Namibia 109/6 in 20 overs (Jan Frylinck 45; Mehran Khan 3-7) in Super over

Super over: Nambia 21/0 beat Oman 10/1 by 10 runs.

