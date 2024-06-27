ICC Men's T20 World Cup: Australia face transition after Tournament exit

New Delhi: In the aftermath of Australia’s disappointing exit from the 2024 T20 World Cup, head coach Mitchell Marsh acknowledged the looming decisions about the future of the team’s veteran players.

Despite the team’s elimination following defeats to India and Afghanistan, Marsh is set to remain as the T20 captain and does not anticipate a complete overhaul of the squad.

David Warner's departure marks the end of an era for Australian cricket. The 37-year-old, who leaves as Australia’s leading men's T20I run scorer, played his final international match against India.

Warner's contributions, including match-winning half-centuries against Bangladesh and Oman and a Powerplay blitz against England, underscore his value to the team.

"We got together this morning and reflected as a team. We spoke to Davey and gave him a bit of a send-off. He's a very special player and he'll be missed in our group," Marsh said to cricket.com.au.

Warner’s final tournament saw him amass 3277 runs at an average of 33.43, a record only bettered by Aaron Finch among Australians.

As Australia looks to the future, Jake Fraser-McGurk and Matthew Short, who have been shadowing the World Cup squad, appear poised to step up. Fraser-McGurk received a nod from Warner, who posted a photo captioned on Instagram, "all yours now champion."

Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, and a host of other young talents like Jhye Richardson, Spencer Johnson, Xavier Bartlett, Tanveer Sangha, and Matthew Kuhnemann are expected to feature prominently in the coming years.

With an ageing core group, including Glenn Maxwell (who will be 37 by the 2026 T20 World Cup), Marcus Stoinis (36), Mitchell Starc (36), and Josh Hazlewood (35), selectors face the challenge of balancing experience with the infusion of fresh talent.

"I think that's something that we'll speak about in the coming months as a group. We've got a core group that is really experienced and amazing cricketers and we've also got a lot of young guys who are coming through that we'll see get opportunities," said Marsh.

Marsh further highlighted the importance of senior players guiding the next generation. "It's an important responsibility for the senior players in our group moving forward to guide these guys and get them as much game time as we can in international cricket."

Pat Cummins’ future as the 50-over captain will also be a discussion point for selectors, given his commitments to Major League Cricket in the USA and a five-Test home series against India.

Marsh, reflecting on his leadership role, said, "It was a huge honor to captain us at this World Cup and I certainly would have liked to go the whole way. But I don't necessarily want to think too far ahead with all that sort of stuff. We'll reflect on it as a leadership group and then move forward from there."

Australia’s schedule is packed, with an ODI Champions Trophy campaign on the horizon and 23 T20 internationals before the 2026 T20 World Cup. The team’s next engagement is a limited-overs tour of Scotland and England in September, featuring six T20Is and five ODIs, with Marsh set to lead the T20 side. IANS

Also Read: Australia's Travis Head Dethrones Suryakumar Yadav To Grab Top Spot In ICC T20I Batting Rankings

Also Watch: