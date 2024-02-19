Kane Williamson, Tim Southee set to play 100th Test matches against Australia at Wellington

Auckland: Captain Tim Southee and premier batter Kane Williamson are set to play their 100th Test matches during the upcoming Test series against Australia starting at Wellington later this month.

Southee and Williamson are on track to bring up their 100th Tests in the second Test against Australia at Hagley Oval, starting on March 8. The duo will join an exclusive club of New Zealand Test cricketers playing 100 Tests which features Stephen Fleming, Daniel Vettori, Brendon McCullum and Ross Taylor. IANS

