ICC Men's T20 World Cup: Ocean Of Fans At Victory Parade for Team India

Mumbai: Team India arrived at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here on Thursday evening to a heroic welcome. Despite overcast skies, thousands of thrilled Mumbaikars erupted into cheers as a Vistara aircraft carrying the team landed here.

The celebrations started with a Guard of Honour at the airside, and Follow Me cars escorting the team aircraft to the airport terminal stand.

There, it was accorded a special 'Water Salute' after which the team alighted from the plane, they walked through the Indian Tricolour draped aerobridge, and all the team-members were greeted with a floral cascade showered on them in the arrival corridor.

The airport rolled out the red carpet for the Men In Blue, followed by a celebratory cake-cutting ceremony at the terminal adorned with shades of the tricolour.

The team members rode in beautifully decorated buggies, and outside there was the sound of the traditional Maharashtrian dhol-tasha, tutari and lezim, making the arrival truly grand and a sight of national pride and happiness.

The CSMIA's top management felicitated the team members and escorted them with thunderous cheers outside, where more people were waiting to give them a grand reception and hearty welcome. IANS

