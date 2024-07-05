Prime Minister Narendra Modi Hosts Breakfast For T20 World Cup Champions

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted the T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team in his 7 Lok Kalyan Marg residence, here on Thursday. PM Modi interacted with each member of the team and congratulated them for their stunning victory. PM Modi was handed the trophy by Rohit Sharma and the entire team posed for the photo. BCCI president Roger Binny and secretary Jay Shah were also present on the occasion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he had a "memorable conversation" with Indian squad and called it an "excellent meeting".

"An excellent meeting with our Champions! Hosted the World Cup winning team at 7, LKM and had a memorable conversation on their experiences through the tournament," Modi wrote on 'X'. IANS

Also Read: ‘God has its own plan’, says Rishabh Pant on going from life-threatening accident to winning T20 World Cup

Also Watch: