ICC Men's T20 World Cup: Pakistan beat Canada by 7 wickets

NEW YORK: Pakistan finally registered first victory in their third game of the T20 World Cup here on Tuesday as they beat minnors Canada by 7 wickets to keep hopes alive.

After restricting the opponent at just 106, Pakistan reached the target in a slow pitch in 17.3 overs losing 3 wickets. Wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan remained unbeaten at 53 from 53 balls while captain Babar Azam struck 33 runs.

Earlier, Johnson was the lone bright spot in Canada's batting department, scoring his runs off 44 balls as the other batters failed to impress.

On a two-paced wicket with the occasional uneven bounce making the rest of their batters struggle, Johnson waged a lone battle for Canada with a 44-ball 52, studded with four sixes and as many fours even as the Pakistan bowlers kept chipping away with wickets.

While Mohammad Amir was the pick among the bowlers with 4-0-13-2, Haris Rauf returned 2/26 while Shaheen Shah Afridi (1/21) and Naseem Shah (1/24) recovered well after wayward starts.

The only Canadian batter to trouble the Pakistan bowlers, Johnson did not shy away from attacking on every available opportunity. With the burly Johnson dismissed at the team total of 73, Canada were in danger of being restricted for far less or even bowled out but skipper Saad Bin Zafar (10) and Kaleem Sana (13) took their team past the 100-run mark to give their bowlers a total to bowl at. Agencies

Also Read: T20 World Cup: Jasprit Bumrah reveals game plan against Pakistan after match-winning spell

Also Watch: