ICC Men's T20 World Cup: Pakistan beat Ireland by 3 wickets in Lauderhill

Lauderhill: Pakistan ended their T20 World Cup campaign with winning note as they beat Ireland by 3 wickets in Lauderhill, USA on Sunday. Both Pakistan and Ireland are out of the tournament with India and debutants USA progressing to the Super Eight stage from Group A.

Chasing 106, Pakistan reached the small target 18.5 overs losing 7 wickets. Captain Babar Azam remained unbeaten at 32 from 34 balls. Barry McCarthy claimed 3 wickets for 15. They lost 6 wickets when the score was 62 in 11 overs. Then Babar took control of the game with Abbas Afridi (17). He remained unbeaten with Shaheen Afridi (13).

Earlier, Left-arm pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammad Amir wreaked havoc with the new ball, helping Pakistan restrict Ireland to 106 for nine.

Shaheen finally came to the party, albeit in a lost cause, returning with impressive figures of 3/22, while Amir scalped two wickets for 11 runs as Pakistan bowlers ignited fire from the word go on a damp pitch after electing to bowl. Imad Wasim (3/8) bowled brilliantly in the middle overs while Haris Rauf (1/17) also accounted for a batter. Gareth Delany (31 off 19) and Mark Adair (15 off 19) shared crucial 32-run stand for the seventh wicket to keep Ireland in the game. Agencies

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2024: Rampant Australia wary of Scotland threat; Pakistan take on Ireland in dead rubber

Also Watch: