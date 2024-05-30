ICC Men’s T20I Player Rankings: England, Pakistan players gain big; Suryakumar Yadav remains top

Dubai: As the cricketing world eagerly anticipates the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup set to kick off in the West Indies and USA, the latest update to the ICC Men’s T20I Player Rankings has seen significant movement among international stars from Pakistan, West Indies, and England.

England’s Jos Buttler has ascended to seventh place on the T20I batters list, after brilliant 84-run innings in Birmingham. His teammate, Jonny Bairstow, also made strides, climbing eight places to 36th after a solid performance in the same match. For Pakistan, Fakhar Zaman’s rapid 45 from 21 deliveries against England has earned him a jump of six places to 51st in the batting rankings.

The West Indies have seen a trio of their players make notable gains following their series sweep over South Africa. Brandon King has moved up five spots to eighth, Johnson Charles has soared 17 places to 20th, and Kyle Mayers has risen 12 rungs to 31st. Additionally, Gudakesh Motie, named Player of the Series for his eight-wicket haul, has rocketed from outside the top 100 to 27th in the T20I bowlers rankings.

England’s Reece Topley has inched up one spot to ninth among bowlers, while Pakistan’s bowling attack has seen Shaheen Afridi rise to equal 11th, Haris Rauf to 25th, and Imad Wasim to 38th.

India’s Suryakumar Yadav remains the No.1 ranked T20I batter, poised to make a significant impact. England’s Adil Rashid continues to hold the top spot among T20I bowlers. IANS

