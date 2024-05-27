T20 international: Jos Buttler knock guides England to victory over Pakistan

LONDON: England beat Pakistan by 23 runs in the second T20 international on Saturday on the back of skipper Jos Buttler’s blistering knock of 84 at Edgbaston.

Pakistan won the toss and opted to field, but Buttler took advantage of a good batting wicket and smashed 84 runs off 51 balls, including eight fours and three sixes.

Buttler was supported by Will Jacks (37) and Jonny Bairstow (21), but the middle order collapsed before Jofra Archer walked to the crease in the final over and smashed Mohammad Amir for a four and a six as England posted a total of 183-7.

Pakistan lost Mohammad Rizwan for a duck in the first over when Moeen Ali had him caught, and his opening partner Saim Ayub holed out in the deep to leave the tourists reeling at 14-2.

Fakhar Zaman and skipper Babar Azam (32) scored freely to stitch together a 53-run standoff of 28 balls, but Moeen struck again to dismiss Azam lbw. Zaman fell for a well-made 45 off 21 balls to leave Pakistan at 100-6.

Iftikhar Ahmed (23) and Imad Wasim (22) provided resistance, but the target proved to be out of reach for Pakistan’s tail as it was dismissed for 160. Agencies

