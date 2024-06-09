ICC Men's T20I World Cup: Bangladesh narrowly edge past Sri Lanka

Dallas: Bangladesh emerged victorious, securing their first win in the ICC Men's T20I World Cup by narrowly defeating Sri Lanka by two wickets, here at the Grand Prairie Stadium.

The Bangladeshi team displayed nerves of steel, chasing down a modest target of 125 with just six balls to spare and two wickets in hand.

The star of the show was young spinner Rishad Hossain, whose career-best performance earned him the Player of the Match award. Rishad's impressive figures of 3/22 were pivotal in restricting Sri Lanka to a total of 124/9.

His crucial breakthroughs, particularly the wickets of Charith Asalanka (19) and Wanindu Hasaranga (0) in consecutive deliveries, shifted the momentum in Bangladesh's favour.

Fast bowler Taskin Ahmed also contributed significantly, taking 2/25 and ensuring that the Sri Lankan batsmen were kept in check.

Despite a solid start from Pathum Nissanka, who scored 47 runs, Sri Lanka's innings never gained the momentum it needed, thanks to disciplined bowling from Bangladesh. Angelo Mathews tried to provide some late fireworks with his 16 runs, but the island nation ended up with a below-par score of 124 for 9 in 20 overs.

The run chase for Bangladesh began dramatically, with early wickets putting them on the back foot at 28/3 by the sixth over. However, Towhid Hridoy (40 off 20) and Litton Das (36 off 38) steadied the ship with a crucial 63-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Their efforts set the stage for a tense finish as Sri Lankan bowler Nuwan Thushara claimed 4/18, making the game a true thriller.

With two overs remaining, Bangladesh needed 11 runs with just two wickets in hand. The match hung in the balance until Mahmudullah struck a full toss for six, easing the pressure and bringing his team closer to victory. His composed 16 off 13 balls, along with Tanzim Hasan Sakib’s steady presence (1* off 4), ensured that Bangladesh crossed the finish line, claiming a hard-fought two-wicket win.

Sri Lanka, now at the bottom of Group D after losing both their matches, will look to bounce back in their upcoming game against Nepal on June 11. Meanwhile, Bangladesh can savour their first triumph in the tournament, a victory that came through a blend of young talent and experienced heads holding their nerve under pressure.

Brief score: Sri Lanka 124 for 9 in 20 overs (Pathum Nissanka 47, Dhananjaya de Silva 21; Mustafizur Rahman 3-17, Rishad Hossain 3-22) lost to Bangladesh 125 for 8 in 19 overs (Towhid Hridoy 40, Litton Das 36; Nuwan Thushara 4-18, Wanindu Hasaranga 2-32) by two wickets. IANS

