ICC Men’s U-19 World Cup: Azizul Hakim to lead Bangladesh

Dhaka: The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Saturday named Azizul Hakim as captain of a strong squad for the upcoming ICC Men’s Under-19 World Cup, to be co-hosted by Zimbabwe and Namibia, with Zawad Abrar appointed as his deputy.

Bangladesh have banked on experience and current form to select a 15-member squad. The board has also announced eight standby players who can be used in case of injury. The team will begin their campaign against India on January 17.

Bangladesh captain Azizul and vice-captain have been in good touch. The duo have scored over 1,000 runs in Youth ODIs since the last U19 World Cup. Kalam Siddiki, with 857 runs in this period, is another batter to watch out for in the team. IANS

