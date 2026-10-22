ICC Rankings: Shai Hope Breaks into Top 10

Dubai : Following a bumper T20I series against India, West Indies skipper Shai Hope entered the top 10 in the ICC T20I Rankings among batters, while Afghanistan stars Rashid Khan and Sediqullah Atal made major advances in the ODI Rankings.

Hope finished the T20I series as the leading run-scorer during a 2-2 draw against India, accumulating 261 runs in four innings at a strike rate of over 190, including two centuries and a half-century. He was also named 'Player of the Series' for his contributions with the bat.

Hope is in the top 10, moving up from 11th to ninth after a match-winning 102 not out in the fourth match of the series against India, which ended in a 2-2 draw. Sherfane Rutherford’s 49 not out off 26 balls in the fourth T20I lifted him six places to 18th, while spinner Gudakesh Motie is up 10 places to 26th among bowlers, as per ICC.

Atal and Rashid made major gains in the ICC Men’s ODI Player Rankings after helping their team secure an impressive 158-run victory over Zimbabwe in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Tri-Series in Abu Dhabi on Monday. Left-handed opener Sediqullah struck 102 as Afghanistan posted a total of 294 after electing to bat. His 'Player of the Match' effort helped him gain 12 slots and reach 20th position even as Rashid’s haul of four for 17 that included the prize scalp of Sikandar Raza, has helped him consolidate his position at the top of the bowling rankings, taking him a good 80 rating points ahead of Abrar Ahmed.

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