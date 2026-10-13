West Indies' Powell and Rutherford penalized for ICC Code of Conduct violations in Ranchi T20I

Ranchi: West Indies players Rovman Powell and Sherfane Rutherford have been handed official reprimands and one demerit point each for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct during the second T20I against India in Ranchi on Friday.

Powell was sanctioned for hitting the ball away with his bat after being dismissed, while Rutherford was reprimanded for showing dissent at an umpire’s decision during the match.

According to the ICC, Powell was found to have breached Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to the “abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an International Match”. IANS

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