ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup: Australia seal place in final against India

Benoni: Tom Straker led the charge with his six-wicket haul, to bowl out Pakistan for a modest total but Australia survived a brave effort from medium-pacer Ali Raza to win by one wicket with just five balls to spare in the second semifinal of the ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup here on Friday.

With this win, three-time winner Australia sealed a place in the final against defending champion and five-time winner India at Willowmoore Park, Benoni on Sunday.

Straker's 6-24 were the best figures by a bowler in a U19 World Cup semifinal or final and helped Australia bundle out Pakistan for 179 in 48.5 overs, a half-century by Arafat Minhas (52) and an identical score by Azan Awais after Hugh Weibgen won the toss and elected to field first at the Willowmoore Park in Benoni.

In response, Australia first slumped to 59/4 in the 17th over and then were looking down and out at 164/9 before a 17-run partnership for the last wicket between Raf MacMillan (19 not out) and Callum Vidler (2 not out) helped them reach 181/9 in 49.1 overs. IANS

